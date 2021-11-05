What’s new with Tom Hanks and other premieres of the day

We must start by saying that since the middle of this week the first chapter of Dr. Brain, Apple’s new series of South Korean origin that will air new episodes every Friday from now on. Although the big premiere of the day is Finch, Tom Hanks’ second Apple film after Greyhound. Set in a fictional near-apocalyptic future world, Hanks’ character, a robot man, and a dog are thrown into a thrilling adventure in which they must find a new companion for the canine when the human can no longer take care of him.

In addition, today also comes the Dickinson Season 3 with the premiere of 3 new chapters. This acclaimed series based on the life of the famous writer Emily Dickinson will broadcast its other 7 pending chapters every Friday until its final broadcasts on December 24.

Another outstanding premiere of the day is that of the new children’s series Hello Jack! A better world. To this are added the episodes of series that continue their broadcasts of new weekly chapters: