This is an important week for Apple TV + as the platform arrives loaded with important premieres, including the beginning of the end of one of its longest-running series. All this accompanied by new dates that are being confirmed for the next few weeks and months. In this post we tell you everything you need to know about it so as not to lose detail.
What’s new with Tom Hanks and other premieres of the day
We must start by saying that since the middle of this week the first chapter of Dr. Brain, Apple’s new series of South Korean origin that will air new episodes every Friday from now on. Although the big premiere of the day is Finch, Tom Hanks’ second Apple film after Greyhound. Set in a fictional near-apocalyptic future world, Hanks’ character, a robot man, and a dog are thrown into a thrilling adventure in which they must find a new companion for the canine when the human can no longer take care of him.
In addition, today also comes the Dickinson Season 3 with the premiere of 3 new chapters. This acclaimed series based on the life of the famous writer Emily Dickinson will broadcast its other 7 pending chapters every Friday until its final broadcasts on December 24.
Another outstanding premiere of the day is that of the new children’s series Hello Jack! A better world. To this are added the episodes of series that continue their broadcasts of new weekly chapters:
- Acapulco: 6th chapter of its first season.
- Foundation: 8th chapter of its first season.
- Invasion: 4th chapter of its first season.
- The Morning Show: 8th chapter of its second season.
- Swagger: 3rd chapter of its first season.
Mariah Carey is back, again, for Christmas
After having premiered last Christmas a family program focused on the festivities with Mariah Carey as the protagonist, Apple once again trusts the queen of these holidays for another new special. The magic continues with Mariah Carey This is the title of this new content that will arrive in the near future (not yet confirmed). As Apple commented in a press release, it will serve for Carey to premiere his new christmas hit accompanied by award-winning Khalid and Kirk Franklin.
Also this week it was announced The Reluctant Traveler, a new travel program that will be produced and hosted by Eugene Levy. Whoever was the winner of an Emmy for Schitt’s Creek lands on the platform to visit the most famous hotels in the world and meet both the people and cultures of those territories in which they are located. Of course, this project has only been announced without giving more information about its possible release date.
Another announcement that has been made is the one new docuseries based on Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson, one of the most illustrious players in the NBA, although without giving release dates. To end this week’s announcements, the first trailer for Swan Song, a film that now has a name in Spanish after it was learned that the original version will be Swan Son. You can see this advance in the following video.
Right now the key dates that the platform has already confirmed for new releases are the following:
- 12th of November:
- The Shrink Next door (new series)
- Snoopy in Space (Season 2)
- November 19th:
- Harriet the spy (new children’s series)
- The Line (new docuseries)
- December 17:
- The Swan Song (new movie).
- January 14:
- Macbeth (new movie)
- January 21st: