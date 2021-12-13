Apple did not take long to demonstrate before the tragedy that devastates several cities in the United States!

Throughout its history, Apple has been characterized by supporting nearby communities or not when facing devastating events of nature. This time, a new fact summons them. As confirmed by the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, Apple will donate resources to support rescue efforts caused by more than 30 tornadoes that have affected the South and Midwest of the United States.

Through a message on his Twitter account, Cook confirmed the company’s actions to support the disaster generated by the tornadoes that since Friday night has affected cities such as Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee. The tornadoes, which damaged buildings in every state, caused fatalities that officials expected to exceed 80 people.

Our hearts go out to all those affected by the devastating weather and tornadoes across the South and Midwest. Apple will be donating to support relief efforts on the ground. – Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 11, 2021

Although Cook’s message It has not detailed nor the figure the exact form in which such donations will be distributedThese generally include a donation of funds to relevant organizations.

Apple has a history of donating to relief efforts shortly after they occur. In October, Cook promised that Apple would make a donation to help communities recover from severe flooding in northern China., while in August, Cook said donations would also go to the relief efforts after Hurricane Ida.

And we cannot forget the company’s actions to support efforts during the pandemic inside and outside the United States, throughout 2020.

