Reuters.- Apple sent a message to its employees that was striking given its reputation for being secretive: a reminder that workers can discuss wages, hours, and working conditions.

The notice came after some employees have been pressuring Apple to do more to ensure that there are no unfair salary differences in the company.

In a post on an internal site, Apple said Friday that its policies do not prevent employees to “speak freely” about working conditions, according to a copy of the message seen by Reuters.

“We encourage any employee who has concerns to raise them in the way that feels most comfortable, internally or externally,” the text says.

An Apple spokesman declined to comment.

Apple’s business conduct policy already includes text stating that workers have no restrictions on talking about wages, hours and working conditions, something that is generally protected under US law.

But employees who have spoken in recent months have faced resistance, said former Apple program manager Janneke Parrish.

Parrish, who was fired after playing an important role in employee activism, said she is hopeful that Apple’s message will pave the way for others.

“The first step is to make sure people are aware of their rights,” he said.

Apple has previously said that it does not discuss specific employee issues and that it is “deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace.”

The move comes amid efforts by Silicon Valley workers to speak out about their working conditions and the impact of technology on society.

Earlier this week, Apple software engineer Cher Scarlett wrote on Twitter that she is leaving the company.

Scarlett filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) alleging that Apple disrupted salary discussions between employees. His attorney, Aleksandr Felstiner, said the matter had been resolved and the prosecution would be dropped. Scarlett said she couldn’t comment.

Scarlett and Parrish worked together at “#AppleToo,” a group through which current and former employees have been sharing stories of what they call harassment and discrimination.

Apple is known for its culture of secrecy, aimed at protecting the details of its new products. Employees are sometimes unaware of their right to speak out on issues like pay and working conditions, Parrish said.

Ashley Gjovik, a director of engineering programs who was fired by Apple in September after raising concerns about harassment and workplace safety, has filed charges with the NLRB alleging that Apple’s policies violate the law. National Labor Relations.

