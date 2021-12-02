Apple tells us what it has done in 15 years of fighting AIDS

Apple celebrates 15 years with RED in its fight to end AIDS in Africa. Now, the battle has two fronts, we tell you what they are facing and we share two incredible stories.

In 2006, Apple joined the (RED) mission to end the HIV / AIDS epidemic in sub-Saharan Africa, including Ghana, with donations for Global Fund HIV / AIDS programs offering prevention, testing and counseling services; to save the lives of millions of people

Until June 30, 2021, Apple gave 100 percent of eligible revenue from (PRODUCT) RED purchases to the COVID-19 Response of the Global Fund to help provide services and treatment to some of the world’s most vulnerable communities.

Now, Apple is celebrating 15 years of partnership and nearly $ 270 million raised through its (PRODUCT) RED campaign to help stop the spread of AIDS. But now, community caregivers are working amid two pandemics, HIV AIDS and Covid-19.

The case of Joseph

Joseph is 27 years old and was diagnosed with HIV at age 11, currently take antiretroviral therapy (ART) medication daily. Joseph is one of 13.8 million people who have access to ART as a result of Apple’s contributions to the Global Fund’s efforts in Africa. and volunteers for the Model of Hope program.

But, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for patients to receive medications antiretroviral therapy and the effect that COVID-19 is having on the patients of the program is already seen.

“When it comes time for them to come get their medicine, sometimes they don’t do it because of COVID. Because they are afraid, they think: ‘When you come to the hospital, you get COVID,’ many don’t come at all, “says Joseph.

“If the Global Fund and contributing partners like Apple would not have laid the foundation for the fight against HIV for the past two decades, much of what we are doing today to address larger health care issues, including COVID-19, would not be possible. ” Says Luisa Engel, impact director of (RED).

The case of Rebeca and her three children

Rebecca is 45 years old, is a volunteer in the Model of Hope program and has been with ART for 15 years. Despite her HIV diagnosis, she has given birth to three children who tested negative for the virus because she followed the mother-to-child transmission prevention or PMTCT protocols.

As a result of contributions from Apple to the Global Fund over the past 15 years, more than 5 million pregnant women have been able to receive counseling about PMTCT to help prevent the transmission of HIV to your children.

“I wanted to be a model of hope because someone helped me. I’m still alive now I guess to help others too“says Rebecca.

Health workers, including volunteers, have been trained to combat the spread of HIV will also be able to diagnose your child with malaria, make sure your blood sugar level looks good if you have diabetes, and put a COVID-19 vaccine on your arm.

“So there is a much greater health impact that comes from community infrastructure built by the Global Fund and supported by companies like Apple. “said Luisa Engel

In Ghana, support from Apple and RED translates into a 21 percent decrease in new HIV infections during the last decade, and 200,000 people on ART, compared to 40,000 registered in 2010.