Apple sues spyware 'Pegasus' to defend iOS users

Apple filed a lawsuit against spyware developer ‘Pegasus’ to attack and monitor device users ios, we tell you the details.

The announcement of Manzana went public on Tuesday, the company claims it is suing NSO Group, the creators of spyware ‘Pegasus‘, to prevent further abuse and harm to users of ios.

The advanced spyware ‘Pegasus’, was developed with governments and law enforcement agencies in mind, since NSO Group it does not sell spyware to “normal” users.

DO NOT STOP READING: The best and worst of 20 years of Xbox at the Metaverse Museum Visit it!

But, it is well known that most of the countries that bought spyware Pegasus, carried out actions that violate the privacy of citizens and human rights, since such information endangers people, for example journalists and political opponents.

Vice President of Software Engineering for Manzana, Craig Federighi, said that the devices ios are extremely safe, but recognized that companies like NSO Group spend millions of dollars on sophisticated tools to break the security system of Manzana.

Currently, Apple devices They have the most secure consumer hardware on the market, but private companies that develop state-sponsored spyware have struggled to improve and may become more dangerous.

Therefore, the company Cupertino wants to end this threat with a lawsuit against NSO Group. Manzana points out that currently the impact of Pegasus spyware attacks is very low in users of Manzana.

Nevertheless, Manzana notes that it takes these cybersecurity threats to its users very seriously and continues to work to strengthen security and privacy protections in ios to keep your customers safe.