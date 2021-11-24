In recent months there has been a lot of talk about Pegasus, the spyware developed by the Israeli company, NSO Group, which developed this software in order to combat terrorism, but in reality it has served to spy on users such as politicians, activists , hacktivists, journalists and more.

For this reason, Apple announced that it will sue NSO Group, thus joining Google, Microsoft and WhatsApp (Meta). In fact, this last company has been one of the most affected by the software because they have spread this spyware more efficiently.

How did Pegasus affect iPhones?

In the case of Apple, the company made it clear that iPhones were attacked through a zero-click exploit (without user intervention) called ForceEntry. So those of Cupertino seek that NSO Group is prohibited from using any type of software, service or Apple device.

“State-sponsored actors like the NSO Group spend millions of dollars on sophisticated surveillance technologies without effective accountability. That has to change… Apple devices are the most secure consumer hardware on the market, but private companies that develop state-sponsored spyware have become even more dangerous, ”said Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering.

Credit: Szabo Viktor via Unsplash

On the other hand, Heather Grenier, who serves as the director of commercial litigation at Apple, mentioned that The lawsuit seeks to send a clear message, which is that the company is willing to do everything possible to prevent its users from suffering different types of abuse by other companies, especially when it comes to security.

Apple mentioned that NSO Group also violated the company’s terms and conditions when it created more than 100 Apple IDs in order to achieve its goal, install spyware on phones and collect user information.

This exploit was fixed with iOS 14.8, and that in iOS 15 there has been no evidence that Pegasus could have violated the security of Apple and its users,