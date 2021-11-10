Tim Cook has been saying for a long time that the greatest legacy that Apple is going to leave is not going to be technological but related to health. And this news may be a good sign of it: Johnson & Johnson Chairman Alex Gorsky Has Been Elected to Apple’s Board of Directors.

“A visionary” in the field of health

Tim Cook says that Apple “is excited to welcome him and confident that all staff will benefit from his leadership and expertise.” The CEO of Apple also says that Gorsky is “a visionary” in the field of health, valuing “his tremendous knowledge, experience and passion for technology and the cause to improve lives and create healthier communities.”

Gorsky has been through the United States Army, rising to the rank of Captain and studying science in it, to later promote mental health care for veterans and their families. Has been with Johnson & Johnson since 1988, and serving as CEO since 2021. He is also on the board of directors of IBM and several American educational institutions.

Gorsky’s experience in the pharmaceutical, healthcare and medical device industries will be valuable in any Apple initiative that wants to keep the shape of its userssuch as the Apple Watch or perhaps the rumored health sensors of future AirPods Pro 2. Serving on Apple’s board of directors involves advising and advising Tim Cook and his senior vice presidents, thus influencing decision-making for the future of the company.

Image | Johnson & Johnson