The bravest users will be able to repair their iPhone at home thanks to the fact that Apple will now offer both professional tools and the parts necessary for repairs.

Apple is a company that has never been a friend of repair. In fact, over the last several years there have been a lot of headlines and content talking about the Cupertino repair policy. And, it is that, it is not strange that they have gained a reputation for offering almost irreparable devices.

Mind you, in a surprising turn of events Apple has changed its repair policy and will now begin offering official parts, manuals and guides for users to repair their devices at home. This fact is almost a milestone and removes all reason from its detractors who used the difficulty of repair as an asset against it.

In the statement that Apple has made on its website, they detail the characteristic differences of this new repair program. It is not only interesting that, now, devices can be repaired by users and without almost any type of problem or with the complications of a repair.

It is the fact that Apple will put on sale both the official parts and the professional tools used in repairs made by Apple technicians. Of course, not everything is as good as the Cupertino people paint it. And, is that, at the moment the devices that can be repaired are not many.



If you have been excited, it is better that you relax your expectations. The first devices compatible with Apple’s new repair program will be the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 in all their models. Of course, according to Apple’s own statement, this service would be extended to include computers MacBook with the M1 chip.

Although now any user can access the more than 200 pieces and Apple tools, what the company recommends is that only the most experienced dare to repair their own device. And, is that, despite the ease of service; this is still a challenge for less experienced people.