Apple has taken another step towards Augmented Reality, hiring a key Meta employee, with which new technological innovations are expected en route to the next virtuality of the common world.

According to a Bloomberg report, the company would have offered a good deal to Andrea Shubert, the former head of communications and public relations for the augmented reality products of what is now Meta; Before that, she was the director of the public relations agency OutCast, which had Facebook and Oculus as clients.

The woman, although she had almost six years in Mark Zuckerberg’s company, now joins the company of the most famous Manzanita in the world and does so just when she plans to launch an augmented reality device on the market.

“Meta, with Oculus, has been the leader in the headset market, so that hiring makes sense as Manzana is approaching its launch, ”explains the media outlet, highlighting the future of the many metaverses that brands, entrepreneurs and consumers face.

Andrea Shubert was part of the success achieved with Oculus Quest 2, from Meta, because only this year on both Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday it managed to position itself as one of the best-selling products, not to mention that the same Oculus application topped the list of the App Store in the United States in the recent celebrations of Christmas.

It became the number one free application in the Google Play digital store, which has begun to position it as one of the most powerful virtual tools in people’s new virtual lives.

Meta Innovation at Apple?

The movement in the Apple team increases the rumors about the launch of the mixed technology AR and VR (virtual reality) headsets, of which little information has been leaked, but nothing has been achieved.

Among the speculations made by technology experts is a new product with a market value of about $ 3,000, with 8K screens and 3D sensors for better manual tracking.

“Apple AR headsets require a separate processor as the sensor’s computing power is significantly higher than that of the iPhone,” explains analyst Ming-chi Kuo.

Likewise, little has been said about headphones dependent on the iPhone or Mac, since they may have to be connected for tasks that require a higher processor, although it is thought that the pre-design already has a significant chip that could make the difference between all the competition.

And despite the fact that the brand has not confirmed any rumors, all sources agree that the launch will take place between 2022 and 2023, which would explain the hiring of Meta’s public relations leader, since, if the presentation of the new product, Apple would require a massive information campaign to educate the public about what they are and how they work.

