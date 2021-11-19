The health situation forced practically all Apple employees to work remotely for several months. Now, with the crisis already behind us, the company is preparing to return to the offices in person. A lap that has already been progressive, with a hybrid system that will start on a large scale next February.

A progressive return to an Apple Park designed for interaction between teams

According to an internal memo obtained by The Information, Apple is preparing the face-to-face return to the offices starting in February, when employees will have to go to the company campus or offices one to two days per week. In March Apple expects employees to be in the office on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, working from home on Wednesdays and Fridays.

A hybrid teleworking system that will progressively increase the physical presence in the workspace, but that does not concern teams that have “a greater need for in-person work” such as hardware engineers, who they need the tools and machinery of the workshops to develop their work.

In this hybrid system Apple has decided to implement the one that employees can work remotely for a whole month a year. A most interesting resource that “provides more opportunities to travel, be closer to your loved ones or simply change routines”, as Tim Cook commented in a letter addressed to all employees.

Apple’s work culture has always been tremendously face-to-face. Apple Park itself is designed to encourage interactions between teams so that ideas or suggestions can be shared, so that sooner or later employees will end up returning to an Apple Park where many of us would already like to have our office.

Image | Carles rabada