It is 15 years since Apple joined (PRODUCT) RED in its fight against HIV and AIDS

Apple has published a new article on its official website in which they tell us a little more about the 15 years that have passed since they joined (PRODUCT) RED, to collaborate together in the fight against HIV and AIDS, especially in regions with difficult access to medicines and medical assistance.

During this time, Apple comments on its website that in these 15 years since the collaboration began, they have managed to raise almost 270 million dollars for the Global Fund. In this way, those of Cupertino they hope to help stop the spread and advance of AIDS in sub-Saharan African countries.

However, the achievements do not end here, and it is that since the pandemic began due to COVID-19, Apple redirected part of its attention and resources obtained thanks to the purchase of (PRODUCT) RED products to support the Global Fund in the fight against COVID-19, and this is expected to continue until the end of 2022. The other half will be directed to the fight against AIDS directly during this time.

“If the Global Fund, with the help of Apple and other partners, had not laid a foundation to fight HIV in the past two decades, much of what we are doing today to address bigger health challenges like COVID-19 would not be possible. “, Luisa Engel, Impact Director of (RED).

If you want to support Apple on its mission to stop the spread and advancement of HIV / AIDS and COVID-19, you just have to buy any of their products that contain the label of (PRODUCT) RED. The company will not overcharge for the purchase of these products, and part of the money raised will go to the Global Fund for the parts of the world that need it most.

Approximately 13.8 million people have access to HIV and AIDS treatments thanks to contributions from those in Cupertino to the Global Fund in Africa. Also, many others benefit from the proceeds of the company through their help in the Model of Hope program. You can read much more about Apple’s campaign in Sub-Saharan Africa at your official article.

