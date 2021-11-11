The M1 chip, which has been on the market for a year, has shown that Apple’s innovation capacity remains intact.

Many times Apple is accused of not innovating, confusing innovation with a new exterior design of the iPhone or a circular Apple Watch, but the truth is that innovation is not always visible to the naked eye. A sample of this is the chip M1, presented on November 10, 2020. Apple’s first chip for computers has completed one year in the market, showing that Apple’s innovation is still very present in the company.

The M1 processor was just the consecration of years of work in chip development. Apple has managed to evolve and improve both its own technology which has taken the step of abandoning Intel, the world’s largest manufacturer of computer processors. A step that no one had dared to take.

Innovation is still present at Apple, and the M1 chip is a sample

Someone watching Apple from the outside, it may seem to you that the company has not introduced any groundbreaking news in the last year. After all, they have simply changed the processor, something that most users neither know nor are they interested in knowing. However, for new designs and “visible” innovations to arrive, you have to start with what is most important.

The M1 chip has proven to be more powerful and more energy efficient than equivalent Intel chips. The new generation M1 Pro and M1 Max have taken a significant leap in performance, maintaining consumption that no Intel processor is capable of offering.

Isn’t this innovation? Apple, overnight, introduces a more powerful and efficient processor than the competition, And don’t we call it innovation? It is probably one of the biggest revolutions to shake computing in the last decade, something that many are beginning to try to copy, although again, Apple has been several years ahead of them.

Filtered the next Apple processors, with code names of Spanish islands

The Macintosh was an innovation, the iPod and iPhone were an innovation, the iPad, the Apple Watch, the AirPods … and the M1 should also enter this select group and be considered an innovation. Few companies have been able to revolutionize different markets as many times as Apple. So yeah, Apple keeps innovating.

Related topics: Manzana

Subscribe to Disney + with a 75% discount, only until November 14! to subscribe