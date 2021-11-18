Apple has patented, again, a glass iPhone with a screen to the edges.

The world of patents is very complex, and they don’t always turn out to be real. However Apple seems to be fixated on a new iphone design which accumulates many patents in recent years. Is about an iPhone made up of a single piece of glass, with screen curved at the edges Of the device. In fact, the first time we saw a patent like this was in the year 2013.

As reported Patently apple, experts in unveiling patents granted to the company of the bitten apple, the US Patent and Trademark Office just granted Apple another patent for glass-enclosed devices. We have from an iPhone to a Mac, through an Apple Watch.

Apple works on whole glass devices

The crystal is a material widely used in current iPhones, which have a glass front and back, with a metal frame that is what gives the devices resistance. The glass it is not a particularly resistant material to impacts, so its combination with the metal of the iPhone is very necessary.

Apple’s patent does not describe what type of glass is being used and if it is sturdy, it is simply shown a glass device with 6 sides that may or may not house screens. It is certainly a very futuristic design, but we don’t know if it would be too useful.

Such a device can display graphical outputs (eg images, videos, etc.) spanning multiple displays on the sides of the device.

In addition, in the patent we can also appreciate a desktop Mac, Mac Pro style, glass as well as an Apple Watch made entirely of glass, without buttons and with displays in the frames.

We do not know whether these devices will ever become the real thingWe have been seeing similar patents for almost 10 years, including foldable iPhones, and at the moment Apple has not released anything similar. Perhaps the company is waiting to find the right materials.

