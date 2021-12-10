Apple recently applied for an extension to its “Mammoth” trademark. A brand that belongs to the category of “operating systems”, so well we could be facing the next name of macOS 13. A version that we should see at WWDC22 that will take place, if we continue with the same scheme from previous years, in June of next year.

An interesting name, although with some connotations

The trademark extension was granted on November 16. An extension that has been processed for the company Yosemite Research LLC, a company created by Apple with the sole function of registering different trademarks, including “Yosemite” himself, without raising suspicions. Thus, after Apple officially announces the new operating system this shell company transfers ownership of the trademark to Apple.

Mammoth almost certainly refers to to Mammoth Lake in California, next to a ski resort in the Sierra mountains. A very special location that could well fit as the name of a future operating system. If it is true, however, that the word of Mommoth, or Mamut if we want, can carry connotations of great size, perhaps even something heavy or slow, something that we should not expect from an operating system.





It is too early to discard this name as the one chosen for the future Mac operating system. Let us remember that this is the naming team traveler’s task referenced by Craig Federighi in the different keynotes. What we do know is that this was the name that Apple registered with “Monterey”, so less than a year ago it had many ballots to become the official name.

While Mammoth appears to be the last of several California location trademarks, Apple may have decided to register other names through another company. Something that we may discover in time before WWDC or that may lead to a fun surprise with Craig Federighi on stage.

In any case, we will be attentive to possible Easter eggs in the presentation itself. Already last time “Monterey” appeared several slides before its official announcement. We will see what is left of the nomenclature of an operating system of which, in the end, the name is secondary.

Image | Don B