Apple has released a new update for the Apple Watch. WatchOS version 8.1.1 focuses on fixing a bug that could cause Apple Watch Series 7 will not load “as expected”.

The update appears already both on the Apple Watch, from Settings > general > Software update, as from the app Watch of our iPhone. According to the version notes that Apple has published, this version of the operating system has only one new feature: improve the charging process of Apple Watch Series 7.

We have not heard news about any error in charging the Apple Watch Series 7, which indicates that either the error has affected very few units or Apple is acting preventively to improve the charging system.

Recall that the Apple Watch Series 7 is the the company’s first watch to support fast charging, so the software of these watches has to be prepared for it.

An update that weighs approximately 125 MB and that we will have installed in a few minutes.