Apple’s latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 7, has a new update which was officially released on November 18.

Apple is releasing this update because the Apple Watch Series 7 was not charging as “expected.” The new update, watchOS 8.1.1 It appears automatically in the Watch application of your iPhone.

As we have already mentioned, watchOS 8.1.1 repairs the charging problems they were having some Apple Watch Series 7

“watchOS 8.1.1 fixes an issue where the Apple Watch Series 7 may not charge as expected in some users“

After a few months of running the Apple Watch Series 7, we haven’t heard that the device would give a lot of problems to users or someone to complain that it did not charge the battery well.

Although we remember that the latest Apple smartwatch is the only one that comes, for now, with a fast charge model and perhaps this problem was coming from here.

As with most updates, you will need to make sure that the Apple Watch is charging and that it is in connection with your iPhone connected to a Wi-Fi network. Once you meet these requirements, the Apple Watch will start install update when it has a charge greater than 50%. Remember that you should not remove it from the charger until the update is complete.

What’s more, Apple says in its update message that watchOS 8.1.1 does not include no security update or bug fixes.

A Pokémon fan creates an authentic Poketech with the Apple Watch

This update to the Apple Watch Series 7 has been released after Apple released the update for iPhone iOS 15.1.1 that included fixes for some problems during calls with the iPhone 12 and 13.

Related topics: Apple watch

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe