A little less than a week ago, Apple surprised with the launch of iOS 14.7.1 together with macOS 11.5.1, two new versions of the software for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac that was responsible for correcting security flaws in both cases , without including other types of visual improvements beyond some more stability. Considering this release, it seems that Important security flaws in operating systems can also affect other types of devices, such as the Apple Watch..

Apparently, it seems that from Apple they have wanted to solve possible holes that can cause external agents to take control of the information of your devices, which is why They recently released watchOS 7.6.1 for all Apple Watch users.

watchOS 7.6.1 is now available for download

While the development of watchOS 8, the new version of the Apple Watch operating system presented at WWDC 2021, continues in the development phase and is getting better and better, from Apple continue with the development of watchOS 7 simultaneously.

In this way, it seems that the signature already has released for all Apple Watch users the new version of the software for this device prior to the launch of watchOS 8, known as watchOS 7.6.1. In this case, as is usually the case, not too many details are offered about the news, apart from the fact that the installation is recommended for security reasons. However, in Apple’s internal docs on this release some more information is offered:

An application could execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report where this problem has been actively exploited.

Casually the information provided corresponds to that of iOS 14.7.1, which could be related to a series of attacks by means of software known as Pegasus, which allegedly attacked some great leaders who had Apple devices. With this in mind, it seems that updating the Apple Watch to the latest version is quite important.