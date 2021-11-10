Apple has just released the second beta version of macOS 12.1, a version that should focus on polishing small details as well as finalize the arrival of SharePlay on the Mac. An investment from which we expect a rather short beta cycle.

SharePlay details and maybe Universal Control

The main novelty of macOS Monterey 12.1 is the arrival of SharePlay to the Mac. A novelty that we saw announced during the last developer conference and what, after its official arrival in iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1, now comes to the Mac in beta form.

In this update also We could see Universal Control arrive. A feature that was also presented along with the rest of the macOS Monterrey news and of which we are still waiting for its appearance, even if it is in beta form. Along with this, it is expected that Apple has concentrated on polishing some details and improving the performance of the operating system on compatible computers.

If we want to enter the beta cycle we can do it by following these steps or create a bootable installer of the system, but it is necessary to bear in mind that we are talking about development versions containing bugs.

Already within the beta cycle, we will find the update within System preferences > Software update as an OTA update. During the first hours, Apple servers can receive more demand than usual, so the waiting time can be lengthened.

Image | Arvind menon