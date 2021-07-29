At the end of last June, from Apple they surprised with the launch of the public beta of iOS 15, which was accompanied by the corresponding version for the rest of the company’s operating systems. Coincidentally, this new version for users willing to carry out tests on their devices, corresponded to the second beta for developers that incorporated many new features with respect to the first version of iOS 15. And, a few weeks later, it seems that from Apple they have wanted to advance in its development process, since They recently launched the third public beta of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15 and watchOS 8 for all users.

In this way, all the news that a few weeks ago reached the developers with the third beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, as well as those of tvOS 15 and watchOS 8 They are already publicly available to all users who have decided to install these new versions on their devices.

You can now download the third public beta of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15 and watchOS 8

As we mentioned, the launch of these new versions in development phase is imminentWhile it seems that users of the macOS Monterey public beta will still have to wait a little longer to see the news officially.

In the meantime, if you have a device enrolled in Apple’s public beta program, you can already receive this new version. To do this, all you have to do is, With the previous beta version installed, go to the software updates section within the settings of your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple Watch or Apple TV, and in that place you should be able to find the update to the “Public Beta 3” of your operating system.

Among the general news of all operating systems, It mainly highlights greater stability and improvements in the security of operating systems, getting a little closer to the final version. Similarly, having a public beta, in case you notice any type of problem related to your device, you can use the application Feedback to report it and notify Apple.

What’s New in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Public Beta 3

While in the third betas of tvOS 15 and watchOS 8 there were not many visual novelties, the truth is that in iOS 15 and in iPadOS 15 they took advantage of the launch of these new versions to introduce a multitude of new functions and design changes in the applications, as we already discussed with the developer version:

New welcome screens : As is usual in new versions, Apple already has the classic welcome screens to show the news in applications such as Reminders, Notes or the App Store, among others.

: As is usual in new versions, Apple already has the classic welcome screens to show the news in applications such as Reminders, Notes or the App Store, among others. New music widget : In the third betas of both iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, a new widget has appeared related to Apple Music and Apple’s own music application completely redesigned. In addition, in the case of the iPad, there is the possibility of choosing between multiple designs to display more or less information depending on the space available on the screen. Especially noteworthy is the new design that changes colors depending on the image of the album to which the song that is playing belongs, as well as the redesign if the playback is paused.

: In the third betas of both iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, a new widget has appeared related to Apple Music and Apple’s own music application completely redesigned. In addition, in the case of the iPad, there is the possibility of choosing between multiple designs to display more or less information depending on the space available on the screen. Especially noteworthy is the new design that changes colors depending on the image of the album to which the song that is playing belongs, as well as the redesign if the playback is paused. Transfer or reset : replacing the classic reset menu that appeared in the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch settings, a new window now appears that also allows data to be migrated to another device, among other new functions. In addition, this menu has been completely redesigned offering a multitude of new options, as well as a much cleaner, more careful and clear design.

: replacing the classic reset menu that appeared in the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch settings, a new window now appears that also allows data to be migrated to another device, among other new functions. In addition, this menu has been completely redesigned offering a multitude of new options, as well as a much cleaner, more careful and clear design. Important news in Safari : Apple’s browser has been gradually improved in this third beta version. Now, it has a new design with which when using the search bar it remains anchored to the keyboard, showing the results above in a much more visual way with different icons. In addition, options such as reloading the pages in a somewhat disguised way have also been added, within the additional options button.

: Apple’s browser has been gradually improved in this third beta version. Now, it has a new design with which when using the search bar it remains anchored to the keyboard, showing the results above in a much more visual way with different icons. In addition, options such as reloading the pages in a somewhat disguised way have also been added, within the additional options button. New shortcut for Background sounds : With the new beta version, Apple has incorporated a new shortcut to access the function of Background sounds, which in this case allows you to start playback, change the volume or whatever you need in this regard.

: With the new beta version, Apple has incorporated a new shortcut to access the function of Background sounds, which in this case allows you to start playback, change the volume or whatever you need in this regard. Changes in concentration mode options – One of the fundamental pillars of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 is the new concentration modes that allow you to avoid distractions when you need it most. Apparently, in the settings application, important aspects related to this functionality have been renewed, including improvements in the colors used, or larger icons to highlight something else.

– One of the fundamental pillars of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 is the new concentration modes that allow you to avoid distractions when you need it most. Apparently, in the settings application, important aspects related to this functionality have been renewed, including improvements in the colors used, or larger icons to highlight something else. Search enhancements and AirTag integration : the Search application has also undergone a small redesign with this new beta version, and now includes the possibility of selecting whether to share the location, or to add an AirTag or compatible device by choosing the plus button.

: the Search application has also undergone a small redesign with this new beta version, and now includes the possibility of selecting whether to share the location, or to add an AirTag or compatible device by choosing the plus button. Live Text, more and more parts of iOS and iPadOS : Another of the great functions presented with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 is Live Text, through which it is possible to capture text or elements in a much easier way. With the third beta of these operating systems, some new features have been included, and now when you press to select text, the option to capture it using the Live Text tool also appears.

: Another of the great functions presented with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 is Live Text, through which it is possible to capture text or elements in a much easier way. With the third beta of these operating systems, some new features have been included, and now when you press to select text, the option to capture it using the Live Text tool also appears. Less storage required to install the beta version: just like shared 9to5Mac It seems that the latest beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 details in its notes the possibility of being installed even with less than 500 MB of storage available on the devices, something that suggests that little by little the optimization of the operating system is even greater .

In this way, as you may have seen, It is quite worth the installation of this new beta version of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15 and watchOS 8 for all devices, because in addition to all this it also focuses on stability, something very important considering that these are versions still in the development phase.

Meanwhile, it seems that after the release of iOS 14.7.1 for all iPhone, iPad and iPod touch users correcting security bugs, Apple ended the development of iOS 14. It would make sense that, between now and September, they only prepare news for the new operating systems, ever closer to launch.