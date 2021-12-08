Apple just released the Release Candidate for macOS 12.1, an update that closes this beta cycle and focuses on finishing finalize the details of the arrival of SharePlay to the Mac. A novelty that, due to its implementation complexity, has required a specific beta version cycle to sufficiently test all development before its final release.

Ready, set, SharePlay

After the previous beta version of macOS Monterey 12.1 presented no more news than SharePlay, which arrived with the first beta of the four that this cycle has had, in this Release Candidate we follow the same rhythm. With this, one of the star novelties of the Mac, one that was presented at the last WWDC, prepares its official arrival in Monterey.

SharePlay officially came to iPhone and iPad with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Now, the one who is called to take FaceTime conversations much further, prepares his landing to the operating system that gives life to our Macs. In this version beta we have also been able to confirm that, for now, the arrival of Universal Control will be postponed to a next update. A feature that, like SharePlay, we also saw in the last WWDC and we are still waiting for its appearance.

If we want to enter the beta cycle we can do it by following these steps or create a bootable installer of the system, but it is necessary to bear in mind that we are talking about development versions containing bugs.

Already within the beta cycle, we will find the update within System preferences > Software update as an OTA update. During the first hours, Apple’s servers can receive more demand than usual, so the waiting time can be lengthened.

Image | Maxim hopman