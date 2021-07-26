Manzana He has launched a new software update for iOS, the operating system for iPhones. The new version, iOS 14.7.1, includes solutions for errors found in the previous version, including the bug that prevented Apple Watch from being unlocked with some iPhone models.

Just a few days ago, Apple confirmed a bug that affected users with an Apple Watch and an iPhone with Touch ID. The error did not allow unlocking the Apple Watch with the iPhone, a function that avoids entering the code manually each time the user puts the watch on their wrist. The company offered a workaround: enter the code manually. Now with iOS 14.7.1, those affected can re-unlock their watch with the help of the iPhone. The patch notes state the following.

“iOS 14.7.1 fixes an issue where iPhone models with Touch ID cannot unlock a paired Apple Watch using the Unlock with iPhone feature. This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.”

The option to unlock the Apple Watch with the iPhone has probably been disabled after the update. To activate this feature again, go to the app Watch> My Watch> Code. Activate the “Unlock with iPhone” option.

The update has an approximate weight of 118 MB. Users will be able to download iOS 14.7.1 from Settings> General> Updates. It is extremely important to update, since security improvements are included. This version is also available for iPadOS with the same fixes.

Apple keeps all the news that it introduced in iOS 14.7. Among them, the MagSafe battery holder, an accessory similar to an external battery that allows you to charge iPhones wirelessly. The update also solved a tedious Apple Music error that stopped the playback of those songs compatible with Dolby Atmos.

In parallel, Apple has launched macOS Big Sur 11.5.1, an update for compatible Mac models that also adds security improvements and fixes to those bugs found in the previous version.