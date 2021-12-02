Apple has just released the fourth beta version of macOS 12.1, an update that should be the last in this beta cycle and that, we assume, will focus on finishing finalize the details of the arrival of SharePlay to the Mac. A novelty that, because of its complexity, has required a beta version which ensure optimum performance.

The final touches to macOS 12.1

After the earlier version of macOS Monterey 12.1 did not present more novelties SharePlay, who arrived with the first beta of this cycle, it is expected that in this fourth beta follow the same rhythm. This one of the new stars of the Mac, we saw presented at the last WWDC, finish preparing his arrival in Monterey.

SharePlay officially came to the iPhone and iPad with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Now, the one who is called to take FaceTime conversations much further, prepares his landing to the operating system that gives life to our Macs. In this version beta too we could see reaching Universal Control. A feature that, like SharePlay, we also saw at WWDC last and still expect their appearance.

If we want to enter the cycle of betas we can do so by following these steps or create a bootable installer of the system, but you need to bear in mind that we are talking about development versions containing bugs.

Already within the cycle of betas, find the update within System preferences > Software update as an OTA update. During the first few hours Apple servers can receive more demand than usual, so the waiting time can be extended.

Image | Jeremy bezanger