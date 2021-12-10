We now have a new firmware version available for all AirPods models.

Just a few weeks ago Apple released a new firmware version for the AirPods Pro and AirPods 3, and now we have a new update available for all Apple headphone models: AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. The new firmware version is 4C165, and is available on all models.

The firmware update process for AirPods is different from other devices. Apple does not reveal what are the improvements and news that come with the 4C165 update, nor does it offer us an easy way to update the AirPods.

As we have discussed, updating the AirPods is something different from other devices. We do not have the classic software update window that we can download, it is something that just happens without us noticing.

To check if the AirPods have been updated, connect your AirPods to an iPhone or iPad and go to Settings> Bluetooth and click on the “i” that appears next to the name of your AirPods. You will be able to see the information of your AirPods, which includes the version of the firmware that they have installed.

If the 4C165 version does not appear, they will have to be updated, and to do so you must follow these steps:

With the AirPods in the charging case, charge them using the Lightning cable or the wireless charger.

AirPods must be connected to your iPhone or iPad.

Your iPhone or iPad must have an internet connection.

After a while, we do not know how much exactly, the AirPods will update themselves to the latest version.

If the devices are at 100% battery, it is easier for them to update.

With this update Apple has unified versionsBefore, each AirPod model had its own firmware version, and now they are all named the same: 4C165. Of course, we do not know what the news is, we understand that there will be improvements in terms of the user experience and sound.

