Apple does not want its employees to go with Mark Zuckerberg and, therefore, has offered them a bonus of $ 18,000 so that he does not leave the company.

Over the past few months, around 100 Apple engineers have been hired by Mark Zuckerberg’s company, sparking a kind of battle between the two companies.

Meta, which is in charge of operating Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has focused its efforts on attracting talent from Apple’s augmented reality engineering, artificial intelligence, software and hardware divisions, this with the aim of continuing to build its metaverse.

To do this, the company has offered large salary increases, looking at all costs for the best specialists to consolidate what, in theory, is Zuckerberg’s most ambitious project.

In addition, according to some specialists, one of the main factors for the brain drain at Apple is its recent policy for the return of employees to the offices.

As reported a few days ago, Apple plans that the return of its employees will be at least three days a week in person, while hardware engineers would have to appear between four and five days a week, measured which is already wreaking havoc and defections.

Of course, in people’s work careers, it can be said that it is valid for them to look for better alternatives; It can even be considered natural that workers are in constant search of better opportunities, either because of their salary or because they no longer feel satisfied in their current jobs.

However, in this case, what is happening is that Apple does not want its talent to go to one of the companies that could become a direct rival in the development of virtual and augmented reality headsets and smart watches, and both They plan major hardware releases over the next two years.

That is why, since last week, some of its engineers in silicon design, hardware and select groups of software and operations, were notified about some bonuses that reached sums of thousands of dollars in an attempt to prevent more employees from leaving. go with the competition.

According to information from Bloomberg, these bonuses range from $ 50,000 to $ 180,000, and were presented to a select group of specialists, so some will not be able to receive any bonuses.

Undoubtedly, this decision began to annoy those Apple employees who are not part of such a select group and, of course, it has been reason enough for several engineers to accept Meta’s offer, which, incidentally, has increased the claims salary of your employees now that you are looking to develop the metaverse.

