Apple already has us used to breaking all kinds of records year after year, and in 2022 it was not going to be the exception. We have barely been three days and those of Cupertino can already boast another great achievement: achieve a valuation of $ 3 trillion. It should be mentioned, by the way, that this is the first time that a publicly traded company has achieved such a milestone.

It was only a matter of time before Apple reached a market capitalization of $ 3 trillion (in the United States they call it “3 trillion”). In fact, it touched the mentioned amount during the first weeks of December. What prompted the company to achieve it? There are several key factors.

First, the financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, released at the end of last October. During this time, Apple reported revenue of $ 83.4 billion, thus breaking his own record – previously it belonged to the same quarter of 2020. These numbers are more relevant because, we must not forget, we are still going through a pandemic.

Apple is one of the many companies that have been affected by the shortage of components. Although the production of the iPhone 13 has had complications, those led by Tim Cook have managed to cope with the enormous demand of the season. Evidently, service revenue continues to grow and other devices, such as the iPad and Mac, are in good health thanks to the introduction of new features that have been welcomed with open arms.

2021 was a great year for Apple not only in economic terms, but also in terms of renewing its product catalog. Without a doubt, the biggest winners were the MacBook Pros, whose new generation ditched Intel entirely to embrace chips. M1 Pro and M1 Max. Both proposals have surprised the entire industry with their performance and energy efficiency.

According to Mark Gurman (Bloomberg), one of the most respected sources when it comes to future Apple products, during 2022 more computers will jump on the Apple Silicon boat. For example, a 27 “iMac is mentioned that could replace the iMac Pro current. This would integrate the M1 Pro and M1 Max, while a Mac Pro more compact also looms on the horizon. This year we would also see the redesign of the MacBook Air, a new Mac mini, the iPhone 14 and the AirPods Pro 2.