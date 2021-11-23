What is Apple’s Black Friday?

Well, as we already advanced, you will not find products in their stores that have sales, although you can get gift cards for the purchase of some of them, exchangeable in their own stores. Specifically, these are the cards that the company has announced:

50 euro gift card by purchasing: iPhone 12 iPhone 12 mini iPhone SE (2nd gen.) Apple Watch Series 3 Apple Watch SE Apple TV HD Apple TV 4K (2021) Beats Studio3 Wireless Beats Solo3 Wireless Apple Pencil (2nd gen.) Smart Keyboard Folio Magic Keyboard MagSafe double charger 4 Pack AirTag

75 euro gift card by purchasing: AirPods (2nd gen.) AirPods (3rd gen.) AirPods Pro AirPods Max

100 euro gift card by purchasing: iPad Pro 2021 (11 and 12.9 inches)

200 euro gift card by purchasing: Mac mini (M1) iMac (27-inch) MacBook Air (M1) MacBook Pro (13-inch – M1)

It may surprise you that some devices are left out like the 24-inch iMac, the brand new iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 or MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max. However, it is usual that the company does not apply promotions to these types of new devices. In any case, if you had already planned to buy one of the products highlighted above, it will be worth it and especially if you were going to buy several, being able to obtain the discount with the purchase of one for the next.

On what days will this promotion be valid?

The dates set by Apple go from this friday until next monday, both included. Therefore, you will have the whole weekend to be able to benefit from it, also having to know that they are promotions that apply to purchases online and in physical storesWhether they are Apple products or third-party accessories that they sell in their stores, but as long as they are brand stores. In other words, if you buy one of these products in a store other than Apple’s, you will not be able to benefit from these gift cards.