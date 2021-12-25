For this occasion we tested the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro Chip. On the Liquid Retina XDR display there is a lot to say too, now with brighter colors and blacker blacks thanks to the mini-LEDs. In terms of brightness it has an average 1,000 nits and can reach a maximum of 1,600 nits. This means that we do not need to have the maximum brightness to enjoy a good experience and we can take advantage of the brightness automation that the Mac provides itself.

Now to Apple’s promise of better performance on this new version of the M1 chip. The first thing I noticed is that this is a computer that is focused on the professional sector and beyond, in the creative sector that requires maximum power to edit 8K videos, create complex pieces of audio with hundreds (or thousands) of tracks, retouch photos or generate applications. If what you are looking for is a good computer for word processors or browsers, the truth is that you would not be using the possibilities of the new MacBook Pro.

From the previous version of the MacBook Pro, we noticed that native and third-party applications had a good response to open and remain open on the computer without reducing performance, even if you have “heavy” programs such as the Adobe suite or Final Cut, more browsers and other apps at the same time. It takes seconds to open an application, switching from one to the other does not cause problems, nor does manipulating the files you have within them.

Another key point to this is that it now has a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120HZ which in the Apple world is known as ProMotion. This allows this rate to go up when you are handling large video files, but when you are browsing the internet or reading messages on your Mac it can go down and thus improve performance. You always have the possibility to select a fixed rate from the configuration, although I think that is not so necessary and the adaptation chosen by the computer works well.