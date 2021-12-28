The iPhone 13 has a feature that is more than useful and you are probably looking forward to using it, but it is not available at the moment in the settings menus.

As with operating systems or applications such as WhatsApp, there are functions in which companies work and from which they are traces in your code or in the components themselves, but which are not yet available. In this case we are going to talk about one that serves to get an idea of ​​this situation.

In Gizmochina report that the iPhone 13 implement a noise cancellation for the same phone calls That works for clean up ambient noise and make conversations more pleasant and intelligible.

As they comment on the web, that “feature reduces ambient noise from the surroundings for crisper and clearer voice quality during a call”. But we will have to wait until they decide to activate it to have the option to use it.

The news has jumped through Reddit and it has been found that the iPhone 13 has a front microphone for noise cancellation, but it cannot be used because there is a limitation with the software that does not directly offer the possibility to activate it in the configuration menus.

After various inquiries, it has been concluded that it is a function in which they continue to work, but there is no specific release date and no approximate release date is anticipated. This will not surprise anyone with Apple, a company that is not very fond of offering estimates or previews and that prefers to activate the news directly.

In the latest beta iOS 15.3 no reference to this has been found either, so for now its release to users is not expected in the near future, although with Apple you cannot anticipate too much because it tends to opt for surprise in its presentations. Surely this is a function that many would activate immediately.