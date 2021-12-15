In the patent, Apple explains in detail the problem of wireless optical communications . While two perfectly aligned fixed systems can reach high speeds, doing it in a portable device that does not stop changing location becomes impossible, having to use electromagnetic waves for it.

Optical wired data transfer works great, but for via wireless It presents more problems, since it is very sensitive to the alignment of the emitter and the receiver. For this reason, Apple has patented a new system that seeks to solve this problem, achieving speeds of several terabits per second.

Use fiber optic cables in front of the traditional cables Copper has many advantages, and not just for the Internet. With fiber optics, the latency is much lower, and distances of several kilometers can be covered without appreciable loss of quality. Furthermore, they are immune to interference.

For this reason, Apple has created a system that has adjustable lenses at each end, so that when a device changes position, it is aligned as soon as possible to return to maximum speed. This steerable lens is on top of a laser diode in the emitting device. That laser is sent to the target device, which has a photosensitive diode. When the To be, is detected, and therefore the lens on both sides will know to stop moving.

It allows to reach figures of several Tbps

Apple affirms that this system will not only allow to carry out much faster communications than the current ones, but they would also be more secure because the proximity and alignment in both cases is very precise and not all devices can access emit or receive those signals, improving the security of current wireless systems such as WiFi, NFC or Bluetooth. With this system, it is possible to reach figures of tens of Gbps, and even reach multi-Tbps figures.

In the patent, Apple uses as an example a mobile phone and an iMac, which could incorporate the optical communication modules to send data to each other at high speed. As we can see, we could be facing a new system of wireless communication that we could use on our devices. As it is currently a patent, it is not expected to reach a commercial device in at least several years while the technology is developed and tested. In most cases, these patents do not reach commercial devices either.