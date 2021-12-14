This Monday, Apple has launched new versions of the operating systems that power its devices. And, as with iOS 15.2, there are several features that add to macOS Monterey 12.1. However, just as the new functions of the operating system for Apple computers are notorious, The absence of one of its most anticipated functions is once again in the news: Universal Control.

Apple has definitely delayed the launch of this tool until 2022. Although there was no formal announcement mentioning reasons for this decision, it has been updated the website macOS Monterey – as well as iPadOS– to reflect change. In both cases, the sections reserved for Universal Control now present the inscription “Available this spring”.

This means that just during the second quarter of 2022 We will see this feature available in future versions of macOS Monterey; As long as it doesn’t delay again, of course. This is undoubtedly somewhat disappointing news, as users have been waiting for several months to try this touted feature.

Remember that Universal Control was presented last June, at WWDC. During the keynote of the Apple event, it was shown how this tool allows control multiple devices wirelessly. In that demo it was seen that it was possible to move items between an iMac, an iPad and a MacBook Pro using the keyboard and trackpad of the latter, and edit them as needed.

However, Universal Control was macOS Monterey’s big absence during its formal launch last October. The show had already been delayed with the promise of a fall release, but now no longer even hope to see her before the end of 2021.

Despite the absence of Universal Control, macOS Monterey 12.1 brings good news

Beyond disappointment at not being able to test Universal Control, there are other reasons why upgrading to macOS Monterey 12.1 is worth it. First, it includes general enhancements and fixes to various bugs that had appeared in the update original that was released in late October.

As its own characteristics, the highlight goes through the inclusion of SharePlay. This allows you to connect with other people through FaceTime to watch a series or listen to music simultaneously. Although it was already available on iOS and iPadOS since version 15.1 released in October, it had not yet reached Macs. Fortunately, Apple has now incorporated it into its desktop operating system as well.

On the other hand, several utilities are available that have also made their debut in iOS 15.2 around this time. We talked about the Apple Music voice plan, the new children’s privacy options in Messages, and the ability to designate trusted contacts so that manage your personal and iCloud data in case you die, among other.

If you want to install macOS Monterey 12.1, you can do so through your Mac’s system preferences. Remember that the new Apple operating system is compatible with the following computers:

Mac mini: model from late 2014 and later.

MacBook Air – 2015 and later models.

MacBook Pro – 2015 and later models.

Mac Pro – Models from 2013 and later.

iMac: Late 2015 and later models.

iMac Pro: 2017 and later.