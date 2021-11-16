The CEO of Epic Games charges hard against Apple and Google.

The CEO of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney, at an applications conference in South Korea has left two phrases to remember that they directly attack Apple and Google, two of the largest technology companies in the world, which control the two most popular mobile operating systems.

According has reported Bloomberg, the CEO of Epic Games has made a series of statements against Apple and Google at a conference in South Korea. Recall that Epic Games has been fighting Apple over payments for in-app purchases. The company broke the rules of the App Store, and the Google Play Store, and Fortnite was banned from both stores.

Epic Games Inc. CEO Tim Sweeney renewed his attack on the duopoly power of Apple and Google as the world’s dominant mobile platforms at a conference in Seoul on Tuesday.

The CEO of Epic returns to the fray

Epic wants to profit from the App Store business and that Apple does not get 30% commission for purchases that are done within the applications. The CEO understands that the App Store is a monopoly, although the judge in the case in the United States did not appreciate it that way. However, now he has returned to the load with some harsh statements.

Apple blocks 1 billion users in a store and payment processor. Now Apple complies with oppressive foreign laws, which police users and disenfranchise them. But Apple is ignoring the laws passed by Korea’s democracy. Apple must be stopped.

In South Korea, a new law has started to make it mandatory to offer stores alternative payment methods. Google met the deadline, but not in a way that would please developers: it allowed them to use external payment platforms, but continued to charge a commission for applications sold through the Play Store. That’s why the CEO called them directly “crazy“.

But that is not all, After accusing the App Store of being a monopoly, Sweeney says there should be only one app store that works on all platforms, which would in itself be a monopoly.

What the world really needs now is a single store that works across all platforms. Right now, software ownership is fragmented between the iOS App Store, the Android Google Play marketplace, different stores on the Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, and then the Microsoft Store and the Mac App Store.

Epic asks to return Fortnite to the App Store and Apple rejects it

It may seem that the commission that both Apple and Google charge for purchases is excessive, however It is a common commission that is implemented in many of the digital stores. Both companies they do not charge for uploading apps to their stores, they only take a commission in case there are purchases. A commission that by the way, in most cases has already been reduced to 15%. However, Epic does not want to pay anything to Apple or Google.

