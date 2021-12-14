

Dec 14, 2021 at 1:42 PM CET



Apple has released its latest iPhone and iPad updates. One of the most notable features that Apple is adding in iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 is the Voice plan for Apple Music.

For 5 euros a month, subscribers can access the entire library of songs, playlists and radio stations through Siri. This is the biggest advantage of this new version, as it was recently announced and an upgrade in this category in Apple’s music service was eagerly awaited.

Also on iPhone and iPad, you can access a Privacy Report of the application, which provides details of the data accessed by Apple and third-party applications in the previous seven days.

The report shows how often applications use services such as location, photos, camera, microphone, and contacts, as well as their network activity.

Another novelty is Apple’s Digital Legacy feature. You can designate contacts who can access your personal information and your iCloud account if you die.