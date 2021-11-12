So much for Apple with China. The Cupertino company has reached an agreement with Tencent Music Group, one of the main music distributors in the country, to add your song catalog to Apple Music. In a statement, Tencent Music Group affirms that the gesture will bring the music of “hundreds of thousands” of Chinese musicians to the world public.

2021, the year of the great expansion of Apple Music

At the moment Apple has not communicated anything official in this regard, but we should notice this change being able to find many more songs of local Chinese genres in its music streaming service. Oh, and a good part of them too will adopt the quality lossless and with Dolby Atmos.

Apple carries a good year of announcements with Apple Music to enrich its catalog and make it more accessible. To this agreement with Tencent Music Group must also be added that of Primephonic, which will bring all the complexity of professional classical music catalogs.

In addition, the imminent Apple Music voice plan for 4.99 euros per month will make all that catalog have a cheaper subscription for those who are regulars to use Siri. And for those who subscribe to the more expensive plans, they will have access to the songs from the PlayStation 5 and soon on the Xbox Series X. In other words, those responsible for Apple Music have not been bored.