A few years ago Apple had a Christmas gift app, a kind of advent calendar with free apps, music and movies. And it seems that this year Apple has decided to do something similar for Apple Music subscribers. The new promotion “From Apple Music with love” It is now available for Apple Music users.

It's the holiday season, and at Apple Music we're getting into the generous spirit. As we approach the most wonderful time of the year, we offer exclusive gifts for Apple Music users, just because we love you.

Exclusive gifts for Apple Music users

Apple says it has exclusive news from artists like Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Elton John, DJ Khaled or Nile Rodgers. Not specified how often will these news arrive, but we understand that they will be arriving during the next days.

“The holidays are coming and at Apple Music we want to celebrate in style. Our team has a lot of exclusive surprises for you that you will discover throughout the most magical days of the year. Artists like Mariah Carey, Coldplay, Alicia Keys, Elton John, DJ Khaled or Nile Rodgers have prepared for us EPs, playlists, DJ mixes, a special radio show and much more that we are looking forward to giving you for Christmas. We hope you enjoy them“.

The first gift now available on "From Apple Music with Love" is an exclusive Coldplay EP. Titled "Infinity Station Sessions", this EP features the band performing five songs, four from their new album "Music of the Spheres" and a new rendition of their song "Christmas Lights." It has been recorded with Spatial Sound with Dolby Atmos.

In this holiday-exclusive EP, recorded entirely in spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, the British superstars do their best to shine a light on their exhilarating ninth album, Music of the Spheres, and the emotional rendition of their 2010 track “Christmas Lights.”

An interesting promotion for all Apple Music users, we can find exclusive songs from the best artists in the world, and we can also listen to them in the highest quality thanks to Space Sound with Dolby Atmos.

