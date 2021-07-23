Apple Music, Apple’s music streaming service, is also available for Android. It adds the same functions that we can find in the products of the Cupertino company, although sometimes they arrive a little later. It is the case of spatial audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossles Audio, present for a few weeks in the beta version and now reaching all users.

According to account 9to5Google, the latest version of Apple Music for Android, available for download on the Google Play Store, is adding the spatial audio with Dolby Atmos and lossless sound (Lossles Audio) on all subscribers. As with Apple devices, users who want to enjoy this feature will need to have headphones compatible with Dolby Atmos, such as the AirPods Pro or AirPods Max that, remember, can connect to any device via Bluetooth.

There are many tracks that are available with Dolby Atmos sound and spatial audio. These include songs and albums from artists like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, The Weekend, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and more. Listeners will notice greater clarity and more immersive sound from vocals and instruments.

Lossless Audio and Crossfade in Apple Music for Android

Image via: 9to5Google.

On the other hand, to be able to listen to music without quality loss in Apple Music for Android, it will be necessary to have compatible wired headphones. The platform allows you to select two lossless audio options: ALAC up to 24 bit / 48 kHz or ALAC up to 24 bit / 192 kHz. However, the company highlights that the sound level improvements compared to the AAC (high quality) audio format are hardly noticeable. The audio options can be modified from the “Settings” section, visible in the top menu of the application.

Finally, Apple Music for Android also adds Crossfade automatic, a function that allows skip to the next track with continuous playback between the current song and the next. The new version also improves the search for titles, albums or artists within the application.

The news reaches all users with an active Apple Music subscription, regardless of the contracted plan and, in addition, Without aditional costs.