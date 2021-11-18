If you have an LG TV with webOS, you can now access Apple Music from it. The music service in streaming Apple debuted its application for Smart TVs of the South Korean brand. In this way, users can enjoy a catalog made up of more than 90 million songs, among other already traditional features of the platform.

On an aesthetic level, the interface does not present anything too new compared to other versions of Apple Music. In fact, the design of the application is clearly based on the experience available through Apple TV; and it remains in line with what has already been seen on the iPhone, iPad, and even in the app for Android smartphones.

The Apple Music app for LG televisions not only offers access to the platform’s song catalog (with support for synchronized lyrics), but also to the 4K music video playback. It is also possible to create unlimited playlists, receive personalized recommendations based on the type of music that users like the most, or tune into the radio stations of different artists.

Apple Music is now available to install through the LG Content Store on compatible Smart TVs. In principle it can be installed on televisions with webOS 4.0 or higher; that is, in models that are from 2018 onwards. Anyway, in the store’s website From the South Korean company, it is possible to check the compatibility according to the versions of the devices, after logging in with an LG account. It is also worth noting that the availability of the application varies by country.

Apple Music expands its horizon

The arrival of Apple Music to LG televisions is one more step in the battle to attract new customers outside the ecosystem developed in Cupertino. That the music service transcends even more the limits of the devices of the block is part of a greater strategy: inconvenience other platforms —With Spotify being the most notorious case in the musical field— in a territory where they previously moved with absolute ease. Something that Apple has already been doing for some time with the streaming of series and movies from the hand of Apple TV +.