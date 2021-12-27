Apple decided to stop including a charger in the box with the launch of the iPhone 12 last year, now students in China are suing the company for this practice.

Brazil recently investigated and denounced Apple for the absence of a charger in the new iPhone. They eventually beat the big company and it was fined $ 2 million for misleading advertising.

However, it seems that not only they are fighting for Apple to include a charger with its terminals. A group of students from China have joined the battle and denounced the company. The student lawsuit, for now, requires that Apple provide the charger while paying $ 16 for breach of contract.

The argument that Apple has been using to remove the charger from its phone cases was the reduction of environmental impact and thus put an end to technological waste, since the packaging in which the new terminal comes is smaller.

However, the problem with all this is that the USB-C to Lightning cable that Apple offers together with the iPhone 12 Pro Max not compatible with other chargers.

With this, the plaintiffs do not believe Apple’s good faith to reduce the consumption of plastics, since with this they consider that looking to sell more MagSafe chargers (designed to charge iPhone wirelessly but that uses much more energy).

Apple, for its part, indicated that it is common for smartphone brands to sell them without a charger, but the students have replied, using Xiaomi as an example, that they allow buying the terminal with or without a charger, unlike Apple, which simply does not provide it. and you have to buy it as a separate item.

If Apple were to lose the case again, which apparently seeing what happened in Brazil, that is how it will be, you may have to re-pack chargers on iPhones across China (or at least give the option of whether you want it with or without).