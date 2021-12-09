On September 10, a United States court determined that, although Manzana it is not a monopoly as accused Epic games, I had to change the rules of the App Store to allow developers to use external payment methods. This obligation, initially, had to be fulfilled as of Thursday, December 9. However, today an appeals court temporarily halted the execution of the court order issued in September, as collected The Verge.

What does the last thing mean? Apple may maintain the App Store payment system as the sole payment method beyond December 9. It should be mentioned, yes, that this is only a temporary action. The appeals court has not reversed the September court order and, sooner or later, it will go into effect.

The problem for Epic Games, and for developers interested in using another payment system in their App Store applications, is that this could be delayed for several months. Why? The appeals court must listen to the positions of both parties and become involved in the case. The ruling in favor of Apple mentions the following:

“Apple has shown, at a minimum, that its appeal raises serious questions about the district court’s determination. Therefore, we accept Apple’s motion to stay part (i) of paragraph (1) of the permanent injunction. suspension will remain in effect until the mandate is issued on this appeal. “

An important point that should also be clarified is that this situation does not change the second determination of the September court order. It mentions that Apple cannot prohibit developers from “communicating with customers through points of contact voluntarily obtained from customers through in-app account registration.”

So it is a fact that The Apple vs. Epic Games case is still far from final. At this time, it is not possible to guarantee exactly how long it will take for the changes to the App Store to take effect. Apple has undoubtedly gained air thanks to the appeal.