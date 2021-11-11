Apple has expanded the list of countries that can report incidents en route in your Apple Maps application. The function, which was only available in the United States and mainland China, can now be used in Spain.

This is a feature that applications such as Waze and Google Maps have had for a long time, but that was highly anticipated by iPhone users who choose to use the maps application integrated into their device.

Reporting incidents en route is very easy. With iOS 14.5 or higher, just touch the gray date upwards located at the bottom of your iPhone screen. Tap on Report an incident and choose the appropriate option.

Apple Maps will allow you to select between traffic accidents, road hazards or speed controls. If you are connected to CarPlay, you can touch the icon Report on your car screen.

We know that for safety reasons you should not use your mobile while driving. So if you travel without a co-pilot using the mobile to report the incident, don’t worry. You have the option to use Siri.

Gave “Hey Siri, report an accident“,” Hey Siri, there’s something on the road “or Hey Siri, there’s a cruise control” to make a route report on Apple Maps without taking your hands off the wheel.

Credit: Apple

What is the use of reporting incidents on Apple Maps?

Like applications like Waze or Google Maps, the Apple incident report Maps serves to suggest the best routes. If an incident is detected in a certain location, the application will try to offer alternative paths.

Of course, for this system to work it must be fed with several reports. In this way, Apple Maps can check that the information provided by different users is valid. Then you can include it publicly to inform drivers.

Remember that to use this function you must have iOS 14.5 or higher. As it is a version of the system released earlier this year, you should already have it installed. Otherwise, update to the latest version supported by your iPhone at Settings > general > Software update.