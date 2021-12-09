Apple won’t have to change App Store policies just yet.

Contrary to what it may seem, the battle between Apple and Epic Games is still looking long. The sentence was already shared a few months ago, however, neither of the two companies was satisfied with the result, which will possibly lengthen the process with their resources. Unfortunately for Apple, there were already certain measures that had to be applied yes or yes, such as the possibility of implement links to external payment services in apps.

In the ruling, Apple was urged to implement the necessary changes in the App Store and in its policies in order to allow developers to offer more payment methods within the apps. And, in fact, the deadline to apply these measures ended today. Fortunately for the company, one of your resources has finally been accepted, as indicated in this official statement, giving them time until the Court of Appeals examines the case in full.

In the past, the company tried to delay the measures by going directly to the judge in the case, however, the judge denied its request, prompting the company to go to court. Thanks to this movement, and for a period of time that could be extended for a few months, they won’t have to make any immediate changes to the App Store. According to Apple itself, this will avoid creating new risks to the security and privacy of users.

This implies that neither Epic, who still have their accounts blocked, nor any other developer will be able to implement alternative payment methods in their applications. Of course, the measure must be applied anyway, even if it takes a little longer than expected. At least, if Apple resources have no effect, which could cause the sentence to change in the future.

