Apple just launched the iOS 15.2 second beta for developers and users with the profile installed. This second beta of iOS 15.2 improves the performance of the previous version released almost two weeks ago. It is planned that the final version of iOS 15.2 will be released during the month of December.

The update numbering lets us see that it will be a major update In terms of improvements, similar to the news that we find in iOS 15.1, the first major update of iOS 15.

All the news of iOS 15.2

Already we thoroughly analyze the beta 1 of iOS 15.2 to discover all the news that it includes, and in this second version we know that some bugs and performance problems have been improved, but at the moment we do not have news of any important news.

If we find major improvements, we will update this post to include all the news found in the iOS 15.1 beta 2.

How to install iOS 15 beta and compatible devices

If you want to test the beta versions of iOS 15, or iPadOS 15, on your iPhone or iPad, all you have to do is download the developer profile on your device. Your iPhone or iPad will restart, and then the update will appear for you to download in Settings> General> Software update.

As for the supported iPhones and iPads, this is the full list:

iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 mini.

iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 mini.

iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 Pro.

iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone XS.

iPhone XS Max.

iPhone XR.

iPhone X.

iPhone 8.

iPhone 8 Plus.

iPhone 7.

iPhone 7 Plus.

iPhone 6s.

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation).

iPhone SE (second generation).

iPod touch (7th generation).

All 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

9.7, 10.5 and 11-inch iPad Pro.

iPad Air 2

iPad Air 3.

iPad Air 4.

iPad 5 (2017)

iPad 6 (2018).

iPad 7 (2019).

iPad 8 (2020).

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 5.

