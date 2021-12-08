Apple just released the iOS 15.2 Release Candidate versioni.e. the final beta before the final release of this update. After four beta versions, we already have the latest update available for developers, which if nothing changes will be identical to the official update that will arrive next week.

All the news in iOS 15.2

The good thing about this RC version is that Apple includes a list with all the news included. We have already collected many of these news in the analysis of previous betas, but now we have the official description from Apple:

These are the official news of iOS 15.2:

Apple Music Voice Plan

Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription level that gives you access to all songs, playlists and stations on Apple Music using Siri

Just ask Siri to suggest music based on your listening history and likes / dislikes.

Playing it again allows you to access a list of your recently played music.

Privacy

The App Privacy Report in Settings lets you see how often apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts, and more over the past seven days, as well as your network activity.

Posts

Communication safety settings give parents the ability to enable warnings for children when they receive or send photos containing nudity

Safety Warnings Contain Helpful Resources For Children When They Receive Photographs Containing Nudity

Siri and search

Expanded search in Siri, Spotlight and Safari Search to help children and parents stay safe online and get help in unsafe situations

Apple ID

Digital Legacy allows you to designate people as Legacy Contacts so they can access your iCloud account and personal information in the event of your death.

Camera

Macro mode photo control to switch to ultra wide angle lens to capture macro photos and videos can be enabled in Settings on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

TV app

The Store tab allows you to search, buy and rent movies and TV shows, all in one place

CarPlay

Enhanced city map in Apple Maps with road details such as turn lanes, medians, bike lanes, and crosswalks for supported cities.

This release also includes the following bug fixes and improvements:

Hide My Email is available in the Mail app for iCloud + subscribers to create unique and random email addresses

Search can locate the iPhone for up to five hours when it is in power reserve

Stock Market allows you to see the currency of a ticker and see the performance of the year to date when viewing charts.

Reminders and Notes now allow you to remove or rename tags

Siri may not respond while VoiceOver is running and iPhone is locked

ProRAW photos may appear overexposed when viewed in third party photo editing applications

HomeKit scenes that include a garage door may not run from CarPlay when your iPhone is locked

CarPlay may not update Now Playing information for certain apps

Video streaming apps may not load content on iPhone 13 models

Calendar events may appear on the wrong day for Microsoft Exchange users

If you want to try the beta versions of iOS 15, or iPadOS 15, on your iPhone or iPad, all you have to do is download the developer profile on your device. Your iPhone or iPad will restart, and then the update will appear to download in Settings> General> Software update.

As for the supported iPhones and iPads, this is the full list:

iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 mini.

iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 mini.

iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 Pro.

iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone XS.

iPhone XS Max.

iPhone XR.

iPhone X.

iPhone 8.

iPhone 8 Plus.

iPhone 7.

iPhone 7 Plus.

iPhone 6s.

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation).

iPhone SE (second generation).

iPod touch (7th generation).

All 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

9.7, 10.5 and 11-inch iPad Pro.

iPad Air 2

iPad Air 3.

iPad Air 4.

iPad 5 (2017)

iPad 6 (2018).

iPad 7 (2019).

iPad 8 (2020).

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 5.

