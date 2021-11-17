The third beta of iOS 15.2 is now available, and it comes with quite a few interesting news.

Apple has launched the iOS 15.2 third beta, the next big update is coming and it will be loaded with news. Along with this new beta, we also have beta updates for iPadOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3, macOS 12.1, and tvOS 15.2.

The launch of the new beta comes just a week after beta 2, so it seems that Apple is getting a run to have this update ready for the month of December.

What’s new in iOS 15.2

In previous betas of iOS 15.2 we have already seen lots of interesting news, and in this beta 3 again Apple surprises us with improvements:

The secret novelty of iOS 15.2 that iPhone 13 users will love

Search within lists in Apple Music

This beta adds a function to the Apple Music app that allows us to search within our playlists. Now it will be easier to know if we have a specific song or album in a list.

Macro mode

Since the release of iOS 15 Apple is adjusting the new macro mode of the iPhone 13. At first it was activated automatically, now we can modify this in settings and with iOS 15.2 we will have a dedicated button in the Camera app. Now in the third beta we have a switch in the Camera Settings to show this button.

Reminders app

According to Apple’s release notes, labels in the Reminders app can now be rename and delete in bulk, there are not many more details but it can be an interesting option.

Apple arcade

On iOS 15.2 beta 3 Apple now shows the game service logo when we search for a game in Spotlight and it is from Apple Arcade, is a small detail that many will overlook.

In addition to this news, Apple has fixed some bugs from the previous beta related to excessive battery consumption of the Music app and the option to add a vaccination record to the Wallet.

