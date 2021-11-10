Apple today unveiled a new service called Business essentials, with which it wants to serve small companies with up to 500 employees, offering them the start-up and maintenance of all the devices they need.

User, device and fault management

This service revolves around a new application with the same name that allows entrepreneurs simplify the management of those devices and their users. From there you can also request support or repair requests, with AppleCare technicians available 24 hours a day to solve any problem.

An extra storage in iCloud takes care of save and manage backups of those devices, and the security is marked by the encryption that we already know in FileVault. It is about Apple taking advantage of all the deployment of its after-sales services and applying it to SMEs.

Apple Business Essentials prices are divided into several types and can already be consulted on its official website: $ 2.99 per month per device in users with a single device or $ 6.99 per month per user if each person uses up to 3 devices. 50 and 200 GB of iCloud space are offered respectively in those plans, although in the second case you can opt for 2 TB of storage with a price of $ 12.99 per month per user.

At the moment this service launches in beta phase in the United States, with a free trial period. Apple’s goal is for Business Essentials to leave that phase and officially launch (perhaps in more countries?) In spring 2022.