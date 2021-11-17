Apple has just announced the launch of a program with which individual customers can receive original replacement parts as well as instructions, tools and manuals to repair our iPhones. The program, which will launch first in the United States, will begin by covering iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 and will be extended to other products progressively.

An alternative to the thousands of Apple Authorized Service Providers around the world

There are many locations where we can currently go to have our Apple products repaired. In addition to the Apple Stores there are more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers as well as 2,800 Independent Repair Providers who can carry out the repair. A very important repair that is carried out following Apple manuals and with official parts and tools.

The self-repair program will launch first in the United States and will cover all four iPhones 12 and four iPhones. This will be followed by Macs with Apple silicon. The international expansion of the program will take place during 2022.

Initially, the program is focus on the most frequent repairs, like the screen of the iPhone, the battery and the camera. The availability of parts and manuals for other repairs will increase over the next year.

“Creating greater access to genuine Apple parts gives our customers even more options if a repair is needed,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service points with access to genuine Apple parts, tools and training, and we are now providing an option for those who want to complete their own repairs.”





Apple emphasizes that, before venturing into a repair, the first thing to do is read the repair manual. Then we can order parts and tools through the self-repair program online store. Finally, we can return the damaged part, which Apple will recycle and for which it will give us a certain economic value, probably in the form of a gift card.

This store will initially offer more than 200 individual parts as well as tools so that we can perform the most common repairs to an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. The program, of course, is Intended for people with some repair skill or for experienced technicians in this field. If this is not our case, we can continue to go to an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider to repair the device.

Apple has spent some time dedicating energy and resources to increasing, even doubling, the service points where it is possible to obtain a repair. Now, with this program we will have even more options when it comes to completing a repair. It is true that Apple products do not usually need it. It is also true that soon in Spain we will enjoy a three-year warranty, so although we hope we do not have to repair our own iPhone, it is an option that is always welcome.