Apple’s great success is partly due to the iPhone, which revolutionized the smartphone industry and continues to be a source of income for the company. But Apple also continues to see strong momentum in its other businesses, with its Mac and services divisions hitting all-time highs in their fourth-quarter 2021 earnings.

Apple is not the only company in the trillion dollar club; Amazon, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Tesla have market capitalizations in excess of $ 1 trillion. (Facebook’s parent company Meta passed the trillion-dollar milestone in June, but is currently below.)

In recent years, Apple has also faced others for the crown of the world’s most valuable publicly traded company. It went over to Saudi Aramco in July 2020, although it was temporarily overtaken by Microsoft in October.

Shares of Apple rose as much as 3% to trade at $ 182.88 this afternoon on Wall Street, before cutting some of the gains. Since a low reached in early October, Apple has added nearly $ 700 billion to its market capitalization.