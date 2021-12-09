Rumors about future Apple products never cease to appear, and Ming-Chi Kuo is a master of whispers and rumors of the Cupertino company, in this case the Apple Watch Series 8 is what concerns us.

The new version of Apple’s wearable can be seen at its presentation scheduled for the end of summer 2022, and the analyst insists that we will see three different models.

Now the Apple Watch is considered by Apple as vintage and obsolete product

What versions of Apple Watch we expect

According to the leaks, the models that we will be able to see announced next year are the following: Apple Watch series 8, The second-generation Apple watch SE, and an Apple Watch focused on “extreme sports”.

No more details of each version are known, but knowing the Apple watch above, we can speculate their characteristics. From this point on they are pure speculation.

Let’s start with the Apple Watch Series 8: the most striking thing we could see would be a new design, which we really expected from the Series 7; plus new sensors to detect blood glucose or temperature.

We continue with the Apple Watch SE second generation, this could keep the design that we know today, but with improvements in software over the first generation.

Fitbit and Apple Watch could detect the aftermath of COVID-19

An “extreme” wearable

If before we were in the field of speculation, nothing is more so than what concerns the Apple Watch Series 8 focused on extreme sports.

This device is probably made of something more resistant than aluminum or stainless steel, in addition to preserving all the novelties of the Apple Watch Series 8, but in an “extreme” version

There is no doubt that the Apple watch It has become an accessory that has earned its place in the world of wearables.

We will be very attentive to any additional information we have about this Apple launch, and of course in One zero we will have the best information for you.