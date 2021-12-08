It seems that Tim Cook’s company is not very happy with how the Apple Watch Series 7 has turned out and that is why its replacement would soon be accompanied by two more new models.

This year’s Apple Watch has honestly been a bit of a disappointment to most analysts and the general public, despite the fact that we found it to be a correct and well-built smartwatch.

The reason is that it was not the revolutionary revision that many expected and, apart from a slight exterior redesign with a slightly larger screen and with fewer frames, internally it was very similar to its predecessor.

Luckily for those who were disappointed and chose to wait for a true technological leap, At Apple they would be working on new Apple Watch right now for 2022.

According a leak by MacRumors, a note to investors from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states that there will be three new models Apple Watch to be released in 2022.

In addition, the expert affirms that one of the models will be the Apple Watch Series 8, the other will be the Apple Watch SE, and the third will be a rugged Apple Watch that we have not seen to date.

The robust model will probably be the most interesting of the bunch because it’s unclear what kind of approach Apple will takeBut it might appeal to those who want an Apple Watch but fear it’s too fragile for outdoor or extreme sports activities.

The leak that Apple would already be working on an Apple Watch when just two months ago your new watch went on sale makes it clear that in the company of the bitten apple their latest smartwatch has not managed to convince as much as they believed.

Apple has work ahead if you don’t want the competition to beat you in a field that, until now, was his.