Apple is already working on the second generation of its virtual and augmented reality headset. A development that will adopt a new battery system, a lighter design and a faster processor. Ming-Chi Kuo releases predictions (via 9to5mac) before we even see the first generation.

A version for development and a version for the general public

We expect the first generation of this helmet in the next year, 2022. Thanks to various rumors, we have a rough idea of ​​what specifications this device will exhibit. Apparently it will have a computing power similar to that of a Mac, which will allow us to use the equipment independently of our iPhone.

Today, Kuo goes a few years further to affirm that Apple is already working on the second generation of this augmented and / or virtual reality headset. The release date would be 2024 and it would feature a lighter design than the first generation, a new battery system and a lighter design.

Lighter compared to the first version of this device, which will weigh, according to Kuo, between 300 and 400 grams. A truly reduced weight for a device that “will be able to switch between augmented reality and virtual reality on the fly to offer an innovative experience”.

“Apple has started planning for second-generation AR / VR headsets, and the shipment schedule will likely be at 2H24. Improvements for the second-generation include lighter weight, redesign of the form factor, battery system and processor compared to the first model, which will go into mass production at the end of 4Q22 “.

A double approach so that augmented and virtual reality technology advances in development and reaches the general public as mature as possible. Read: The new fines that the DGT has prepared for going back to school | Motor

While we hope that the first generation of the device will focus on development and awareness of technology, without wanting to encompass the wider public, it seems that Apple has a fairly defined roadmap to get this device to the masses. Only two years after the first version the second iteration is proposed, which, with what we know, already seems much more interesting.

Just as the hardware of these future glasses or helmet will evolve, we also expect an evolution in terms of software. In a first version we hope that the operating system of these glasses will focus on communication, the consumption of multimedia content and games. Capabilities that are relatively simple to encompass and that, furthermore, are attractive and interesting from a development point of view in equal parts.

Thanks to the information that can be obtained from seemingly simple developments, it is possible to improve the software of these glasses so that, mounted on the appropriate hardware, it offers truly impressive results. We are already seeing, in part, what an iPhone can offer us in the field of augmented reality, transferring this to future glasses opens the doors to possibilities that are now difficult even to imagine. All in all, we expect great things from Apple’s bet. Less is left.

Image | Vinicius “amnx” Amano