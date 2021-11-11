It’s Christmas shopping season, and the Apple Online Store is ready to serve us the best gifts.

Little by little we are approaching Christmas, in fact, it is difficult not to notice the festive atmosphere. The cities are already beginning to be decorated, the stores are reminding us that Black Friday is coming to do the Christmas shopping, and the voice of Mariah Carey begins to resonate like an iPhone alarm. And of course, Apple is also preparing everything for this special moment.

As every year, the company prepares its physical and online stores for Christmas with changes that make the experience more comfortable. One of the best examples is the extended return period, which allows us to have a few extra days to test the products and exchange them in case they do not convince us. But there are also changes to the pre-purchase experience, such as the shopping guide.

To show off the most outstanding products in its catalog, Apple curates a special guide in your online store so that we can discover the best gifts. All with little tips that can help us choose better, and a presentation of the most careful. On this occasion, they divide their products into four sections: photo and video, creativity, health and fitness, and leisure. All of them with the best options for each person.

Also, this year the guide brings a little surprise to share with others: greeting cards. With the help of the Today at Apple team, we can create our own cards, perfect to brighten the day of our family and friends. And who knows, maybe also to accompany the gift boxes that they bring from Apple to place under the tree.

Good news for those who want an iPhone 13 for Christmas

So, you can start preparing this coming Christmas with the best of Apple, with Extended Returns Guarantee and Apple Store Service. Of course, if you are behind a product that has not been launched these months, perhaps you should wait for the next Black Friday … who knows, special shopping days may make things a little easier for you.

